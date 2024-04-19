In surveying dysfunction across America, the question arises: Is the source of the trouble at the local or the national level? Seth D. Kaplan has shifted his analytical gaze from fragile nations abroad to examine the fragility of his home country. He believes America’s problems from health to politics are downstream of individuals becoming increasingly disconnected, neighborhood by neighborhood. He joins host Richard Aldous to discuss his new book, Fragile Neighborhoods: Repairing American Society, One Zip Code at a Time.
Episode 138: Seth D. Kaplan on America's Fragile Neighborhoods
Episode 138: Seth D. Kaplan on America's Fragile Neighborhoods
Episode 138: Seth D. Kaplan on America's Fragile Neighborhoods
Biweekly conversations between Richard Aldous, Bard College professor and distinguished historian, and authors on their newest books.
