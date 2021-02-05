Persuasion
Episode 14: Dominique Kirchner Reill on Interwar Fascism in Fiume
Yascha Mounk
Feb 05, 2021
The multiculturalism and pluralism of the Habsburg Empire gave way to the nationalist agitation of the flamboyant poet-soldier Gabriele D’Annunzio in a small Adriatic port city in 1919. And yet the Fiume crisis played out differently than other post-World War I episodes around Europe.

This week, Dominique Kirchner Reill joins host Richard Aldous to discuss fascism, resilience, the indeterminacy of history, and her new book, The Fiume Crisis: Life in the Wake of the Habsburg Empire.

Weekly conversations with authors of new and recent books.
Host <a href="https://www.bard.edu/faculty/details/?id=2535">Richard Aldous</a> is a historian and professor at Bard College, New York, and the author of several books, including <i><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0393244709/">Schlesinger: The Imperial Historian</a></i>; <i><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0393069001/">Reagan and Thatcher: The Difficult Relationship</a></i>; <i><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0393065707/">The Lion and the Unicorn: Gladstone vs. Disraeli</a></i>.
For more about American Purpose, visit <a href="http://www.americanpurpose.com">www.americanpurpose.com</a>.
