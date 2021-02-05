The multiculturalism and pluralism of the Habsburg Empire gave way to the nationalist agitation of the flamboyant poet-soldier Gabriele D’Annunzio in a small Adriatic port city in 1919. And yet the Fiume crisis played out differently than other post-World War I episodes around Europe.
This week, Dominique Kirchner Reill joins host Richard Aldous to discuss fascism, resilience, the indeterminacy of history, and her new book, The Fiume Crisis: Life in the Wake of the Habsburg Empire.
Episode 14: Dominique Kirchner Reill on Interwar Fascism in Fiume
Feb 05, 2021
Bookstack
Weekly conversations with authors of new and recent books.
Host Richard Aldous is a historian and professor at Bard College, New York, and the author of several books, including Schlesinger: The Imperial Historian, Reagan and Thatcher: The Difficult Relationship, and The Lion and the Unicorn: Gladstone vs. Disraeli.
