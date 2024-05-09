Persuasion
American Purpose's Bookstack
Episode 141: Adriana Carranca on the New Wave of Latin American Missionaries
0:00
-28:58

Episode 141: Adriana Carranca on the New Wave of Latin American Missionaries

Yascha Mounk
May 09, 2024
Thanks to American missionaries’ successes around the globe, the face of evangelicalism is no longer White America. In_ Soul by Soul: The Evangelical Mission to Spread the Gospel to Muslims_, Adriana Carranca reveals an extraordinary tale that has been under the radar: Missionaries from Latin America are leading the way in spreading the Gospel to Muslim countries, including in former U.S. war zones. She joins host Richard Aldous to discuss the dangerous work being undertaken by a new wave of evangelicals.

Persuasion
American Purpose's Bookstack
Weekly conversations with authors of new and recent books.
Host <a href="https://www.bard.edu/faculty/details/?id=2535">Richard Aldous</a> is a historian and professor at Bard College, New York, and the author of several books, including <i><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0393244709/">Schlesinger: The Imperial Historian</a></i>; <i><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0393069001/">Reagan and Thatcher: The Difficult Relationship</a></i>; <i><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0393065707/">The Lion and the Unicorn: Gladstone vs. Disraeli</a></i>.
For more about American Purpose, visit <a href="http://www.americanpurpose.com">www.americanpurpose.com</a>.
