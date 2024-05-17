Persuasion
Episode 142: Diana McLain Smith on Bringing Americans Together
Episode 142: Diana McLain Smith on Bringing Americans Together

Yascha Mounk
May 17, 2024
In divided times, many Americans are sealing themselves off from those who think differently. Diana McLain Smith tells a different story in her new book, Remaking the Space Between Us: How Citizens Can Work Together to Build a Better Future for All, focusing on the tens of thousands reaching out to fellow Americans across the divides to promote understanding. She joins host Richard Aldous to discuss why the path to a better polity must begin with We the People: “We’re waiting for someone to save us, and nobody is coming.”

Yascha Mounk
