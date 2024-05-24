Persuasion
Episode 143: Sulmaan Wasif Khan on the Taiwan Standoff
Episode 143: Sulmaan Wasif Khan on the Taiwan Standoff

Yascha Mounk
May 24, 2024
When President Joe Biden stated in 2022 that the United States would defend Taiwan military in the event of a Chinese invasion, he crossed a line of ambiguity that had been purposefully danced around for decades. And yet, even though such a scenario would pit two nuclear powers against each another, “The United States does not know why Taiwan is important to it,” argues Sulmaan Wasif Khan. He joins host Richard Aldous to discuss the history of the standoff and the dangers lurking ahead as relayed in his new book, The Struggle for Taiwan: A History of America, China, and the Island Caught Between.

Biweekly conversations between Richard Aldous, Bard College professor and distinguished historian, and authors on their newest books.
