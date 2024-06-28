The global pandemic unmasked not just the many vulnerabilities in the world’s supply chain, but also its hidden innerworkings. Reporting on the world from an economic lens for over twenty-five years, award-winning New York Times journalist Peter S. Goodman joins Richard Aldous to share insights from his latest book, How the World Ran Out of Everything. While the vulnerabilities abound, Goodman offers hope on how to reorient the supply chain to maintain innovation and efficiencies, while working toward the social good.
Share this post
Episode 146: Peter S. Goodman on How We Ran Out of Everything
www.persuasion.community
Episode 146: Peter S. Goodman on How We Ran Out of Everything
Jun 28, 2024
Share this post
Episode 146: Peter S. Goodman on How We Ran Out of Everything
www.persuasion.community
American Purpose's Bookstack
Weekly conversations with authors of new and recent books.
Host <a href="https://www.bard.edu/faculty/details/?id=2535">Richard Aldous</a> is a historian and professor at Bard College, New York, and the author of several books, including <i><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0393244709/">Schlesinger: The Imperial Historian</a></i>; <i><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0393069001/">Reagan and Thatcher: The Difficult Relationship</a></i>; <i><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0393065707/">The Lion and the Unicorn: Gladstone vs. Disraeli</a></i>.
For more about American Purpose, visit <a href="http://www.americanpurpose.com">www.americanpurpose.com</a>.Weekly conversations with authors of new and recent books. Host <a href="https://www.bard.edu/faculty/details/?id=2535">Richard Aldous</a> is a historian and professor at Bard College, New York, and the author of several books, including <i><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0393244709/">Schlesinger: The Imperial Historian</a></i>; <i><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0393069001/">Reagan and Thatcher: The Difficult Relationship</a></i>; <i><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0393065707/">The Lion and the Unicorn: Gladstone vs. Disraeli</a></i>. For more about American Purpose, visit <a href="http://www.americanpurpose.com">www.americanpurpose.com</a>.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Episode 146: Peter S. Goodman on How We Ran Out of Everything