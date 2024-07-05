Episode 147: Louise Story and Ebony Reed on the Black-White Wealth Gap in America

The typical Black American family has fifteen cents of wealth for every comparable dollar that a White American family holds. Exploring the historical expansion of the wealth gap, journalists Louise Story and Ebony Reed join Richard Aldous to reveal how their investigation into the U.S. financial system uncovered scores of setbacks that continue to perpetuate that gap. The result of their careful efforts, Fifteen Cents on the Dollar: How Americans Made the Black-White Wealth Gap, offers valuable perspectives on the interrelated status of education, finance, and societal equity today.