Episode 150: Marsha E. Barrett on the Fight to Save Moderate Republicanism
Richard Aldous
Oct 03, 2024
Bookstack is back with its 150th episode! On this week's show, host Richard Aldous talks to Marsha E. Barrett, assistant professor of history at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, about her new book, Nelson Rockefeller's Dilemma: The Fight to Save Moderate Republicanism (Three Hills/Cornell University Press). 

Bookstack is now a production of American Purpose at Persuasion.

Biweekly conversations between Richard Aldous, Bard College professor and distinguished historian, and authors on their newest books.
Richard Aldous
