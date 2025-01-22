Episode 155: Lindsay Chervinsky on John Adams' Republic-Forging Precedents

In this week’s episode of Bookstack, host Richard Aldous talks to presidential historian Lindsay M. Chervinsky, author of the new book, Making the Presidency: John Adams and the Precedents That Forged the Republic (Oxford University Press).



Note: this episode was recorded in early January 2025.

Bookstack is a production of American Purpose at Persuasion.

