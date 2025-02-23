Episode 158: Tevi Troy on the Epic Clashes between Commanders in Chief and Titans of Industry

Our schedule is changing! Going forward, Bookstack at Persuasion will be delivered to you every other Sunday at 6am EST. Grab a coffee, settle onto the couch, and see your weekend out with a deep dive into the best new book releases…

In this week’s episode of Bookstack, host Richard Aldous sits down with Tevi Troy, presidential historian, former U.S. Deputy Secretary of Heath and Human Services, and prolific author to discuss Troy’s new book, The Power and the Money: The Epic Clashes Between Commanders in Chief and Titans of Industry (Skyhorse Publishing).

