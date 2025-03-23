Persuasion
Episode 160: Nir Arielli on 10,000 Years of Dead Sea History
Episode 160: Nir Arielli on 10,000 Years of Dead Sea History

Richard Aldous
Mar 23, 2025
Transcript

Bookstack at Persuasion is delivered to you every other Sunday at 6am EST. Grab a coffee, settle onto the couch, and see your weekend out with a deep dive into the best new book releases…

In this episode of Bookstack, host Richard Aldous sits down with Nir Arielli, international historian and author, to discuss his new book, The Dead Sea: A 10,000 Year History (Yale University Press).

Bookstack is a production of American Purpose at Persuasion.

Host: Richard Aldous

Producer: Laura Silverman

