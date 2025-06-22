Persuasion

Episode 166: Bryan Burrough on How Texas Gunfighters Made the West Wild
Episode 166: Bryan Burrough on How Texas Gunfighters Made the West Wild

Jun 22, 2025
Bookstack at Persuasion is delivered to you every other Sunday at 6am EST. Grab a coffee, settle onto the couch, and see your weekend out with a deep dive into the best new book releases…

In today’s episode of Bookstack, host Richard Aldous sits down with Bryan Burrough, acclaimed journalist, podcaster, and author of The Gunfighters: How Texas Made the West Wild (Penguin Random House).

Bookstack is a production of American Purpose at Persuasion.

Host: Richard Aldous

Producer: Laura Silverman

