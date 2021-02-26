Why is it that some small countries do so well at tackling large, difficult problems that trip up their larger competitors?
R. James Breiding joins host Richard Aldous to discuss his new book Too Small To Fail: Why Some Small Nations Outperform Larger Ones and How They Are Reshaping the World.
Episode 17: R. James Breiding on Small-Nation Success
Feb 26, 2021
Host Richard Aldous is a historian and professor at Bard College, New York, and the author of several books, including Schlesinger: The Imperial Historian, Reagan and Thatcher: The Difficult Relationship, and The Lion and the Unicorn: Gladstone vs. Disraeli.
