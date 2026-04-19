Episode 185: Michael Mandelbaum on the American Way of Foreign Policy

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This week, Richard talks to Michael Mandelbaum, author of The American Way of Foreign Policy: Ideology, Economics, Democracy (Oxford University Press).

Host: Richard Aldous

Producer: Bhaasita Athani

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