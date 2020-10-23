Persuasion
Bookstack
Episode 2: Lindsay M. Chervinsky on the Origins of the Presidential Cabinet
0:00
-28:29

Episode 2: Lindsay M. Chervinsky on the Origins of the Presidential Cabinet

Yascha Mounk
Oct 23, 2020
In her book The Cabinet: George Washington and the Creation of an American Institution, published this year by Harvard University Press, historian Lindsay M. Chervinsky explains why George Washington came to convene his cabinet, how he used it, and how later presidents adapted the institution.

Chervinsky formerly worked as a historian at the White House Historical Association, and has been a scholar-in-residence at the Institute for Thomas Paine Studies at Iona College, a senior fellow at the International Center for Jefferson Studies, and a postdoctoral fellow at the Center for Presidential History at Southern Methodist University.

In this episode, she discusses her book with Bookstack host Richard Aldous.

