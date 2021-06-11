Episode 29: Michael Dobbs on Nixon's Fatal Flaws

Richard Nixon, an almost Shakespearean character, loomed over 20th century American history in ways that prefigure Trump. Author Michael Dobbs joins host Richard Aldous to discuss this deeply flawed individual, and his new book King Richard: Nixon and Watergate, an American Tragedy.
Jun 11, 2021
