Francis Fukuyama, chairman of the board of American Purpose and the Olivier Nomellini Senior Fellow at Stanford University's Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, has published a new UK edition of his famous book, The End of History and the Last Man, accompanied with a new foreword.
He joined host Richard Aldous to discuss how his seminal work has aged, the challenges liberalism is facing today from both the left and the right, and why now is the perfect time to start a new magazine.
This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.persuasion.community/subscribe
Share this post
Episode 3: Francis Fukuyama on the End of History and the Last Man
www.persuasion.community
Episode 3: Francis Fukuyama on the End of History and the Last Man
Oct 30, 2020
Francis Fukuyama, chairman of the board of American Purpose and the Olivier Nomellini Senior Fellow at Stanford University's Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies, has published a new UK edition of his famous book, The End of History and the Last Man, accompanied with a new foreword.
Bookstack
Weekly conversations with authors of new and recent books.
Host Richard Aldous is a historian and professor at Bard College, New York, and the author of several books, including Schlesinger: The Imperial Historian, Reagan and Thatcher: The Difficult Relationship, and The Lion and the Unicorn: Gladstone vs. Disraeli.Weekly conversations with authors of new and recent books. Host Richard Aldous is a historian and professor at Bard College, New York, and the author of several books, including Schlesinger: The Imperial Historian, Reagan and Thatcher: The Difficult Relationship, and The Lion and the Unicorn: Gladstone vs. Disraeli.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes