Larger-than-life figures like Edward Said often become prisoners of their own legacy. Author Timothy Brennan, a student of Said’s, joins host Richard Aldous to discuss his fascinating new biography, Places of Mind: A Life of Edward Said, a book that tries to tease out the contradictions and complications that shaped one of the most influential public intellectuals of the 20th century.
Share this post
Episode 31: Timothy Brennan on Edward Said
www.persuasion.community
Episode 31: Timothy Brennan on Edward Said
Jun 25, 2021
Bookstack
Biweekly conversations between Richard Aldous, Bard College professor and distinguished historian, and authors on their newest books.Biweekly conversations between Richard Aldous, Bard College professor and distinguished historian, and authors on their newest books.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Episode 31: Timothy Brennan on Edward Said