Persuasion
American Purpose's Bookstack
Episode 34: Firmin DeBrabander on the Internet's Threat to Privacy
0:00
-26:15

Episode 34: Firmin DeBrabander on the Internet's Threat to Privacy

Yascha Mounk
Jul 23, 2021
Share

Is there any hope for safeguarding privacy in the age of the internet? Firmin DeBrabander, professor of philosophy at Maryland Institute College of Art, joins Richard Aldous to discuss his book Life After Privacy: Reclaiming Democracy in a Surveillance Society.

0 Comments
Persuasion
American Purpose's Bookstack
Weekly conversations with authors of new and recent books.
Host <a href="https://www.bard.edu/faculty/details/?id=2535">Richard Aldous</a> is a historian and professor at Bard College, New York, and the author of several books, including <i><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0393244709/">Schlesinger: The Imperial Historian</a></i>; <i><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0393069001/">Reagan and Thatcher: The Difficult Relationship</a></i>; <i><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0393065707/">The Lion and the Unicorn: Gladstone vs. Disraeli</a></i>.
For more about American Purpose, visit <a href="http://www.americanpurpose.com">www.americanpurpose.com</a>.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Yascha Mounk
Recent Episodes
Episode 147: Louise Story and Ebony Reed on the Black-White Wealth Gap in America
  Yascha Mounk
Episode 146: Peter S. Goodman on How We Ran Out of Everything
  Yascha Mounk
Episode 145: Michel Paradis on Eisenhower’s Enduring Legacy
  Yascha Mounk
Episode 144: James Davison Hunter on Democracy, Solidarity, and the Future of America
  Yascha Mounk
Episode 143: Sulmaan Wasif Khan on the Taiwan Standoff
  Yascha Mounk
Episode 142: Diana McLain Smith on Bringing Americans Together
  Yascha Mounk
Episode 141: Adriana Carranca on the New Wave of Latin American Missionaries
  Yascha Mounk
Episode 140: David L. Roll on President Harry Truman
  Yascha Mounk