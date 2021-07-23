Is there any hope for safeguarding privacy in the age of the internet? Firmin DeBrabander, professor of philosophy at Maryland Institute College of Art, joins Richard Aldous to discuss his book Life After Privacy: Reclaiming Democracy in a Surveillance Society.
Share this post
Episode 34: Firmin DeBrabander on the Internet's Threat to Privacy
www.persuasion.community
Episode 34: Firmin DeBrabander on the Internet's Threat to Privacy
Jul 23, 2021
Share this post
Episode 34: Firmin DeBrabander on the Internet's Threat to Privacy
www.persuasion.community
American Purpose's Bookstack
Weekly conversations with authors of new and recent books.
Host <a href="https://www.bard.edu/faculty/details/?id=2535">Richard Aldous</a> is a historian and professor at Bard College, New York, and the author of several books, including <i><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0393244709/">Schlesinger: The Imperial Historian</a></i>; <i><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0393069001/">Reagan and Thatcher: The Difficult Relationship</a></i>; <i><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0393065707/">The Lion and the Unicorn: Gladstone vs. Disraeli</a></i>.
For more about American Purpose, visit <a href="http://www.americanpurpose.com">www.americanpurpose.com</a>.Weekly conversations with authors of new and recent books. Host <a href="https://www.bard.edu/faculty/details/?id=2535">Richard Aldous</a> is a historian and professor at Bard College, New York, and the author of several books, including <i><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0393244709/">Schlesinger: The Imperial Historian</a></i>; <i><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0393069001/">Reagan and Thatcher: The Difficult Relationship</a></i>; <i><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0393065707/">The Lion and the Unicorn: Gladstone vs. Disraeli</a></i>. For more about American Purpose, visit <a href="http://www.americanpurpose.com">www.americanpurpose.com</a>.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Episode 34: Firmin DeBrabander on the Internet's Threat to Privacy