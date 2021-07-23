Is there any hope for safeguarding privacy in the age of the internet? Firmin DeBrabander, professor of philosophy at Maryland Institute College of Art, joins Richard Aldous to discuss his book Life After Privacy: Reclaiming Democracy in a Surveillance Society.
Share this post
Episode 34: Firmin DeBrabander on the Internet's Threat to Privacy
www.persuasion.community
Episode 34: Firmin DeBrabander on the Internet's Threat to Privacy
Jul 23, 2021
Share this post
Episode 34: Firmin DeBrabander on the Internet's Threat to Privacy
www.persuasion.community
Bookstack
Biweekly conversations between Richard Aldous, Bard College professor and distinguished historian, and authors on their newest books.Biweekly conversations between Richard Aldous, Bard College professor and distinguished historian, and authors on their newest books.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Episode 34: Firmin DeBrabander on the Internet's Threat to Privacy