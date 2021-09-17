Could it all have gone differently? Jennifer Brick Murtazashvili, author of the new book Land, The State, and War: Property Institutions and Political Order in Afghanistan, joins host Richard Aldous to talk about what the West repeatedly gets wrong in tackling the devilishly difficult problems of international development and democracy promotion.
Share this post
Episode 37: Jennifer Brick Murtazashvili on Afghanistan and State-Building
www.persuasion.community
Episode 37: Jennifer Brick Murtazashvili on Afghanistan and State-Building
Sep 17, 2021
Share this post
Episode 37: Jennifer Brick Murtazashvili on Afghanistan and State-Building
www.persuasion.community
Bookstack
Biweekly conversations between Richard Aldous, Bard College professor and distinguished historian, and authors on their newest books.Biweekly conversations between Richard Aldous, Bard College professor and distinguished historian, and authors on their newest books.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Episode 37: Jennifer Brick Murtazashvili on Afghanistan and State-Building