Could it all have gone differently? Jennifer Brick Murtazashvili, author of the new book Land, The State, and War: Property Institutions and Political Order in Afghanistan, joins host Richard Aldous to talk about what the West repeatedly gets wrong in tackling the devilishly difficult problems of international development and democracy promotion.
Episode 37: Jennifer Brick Murtazashvili on Afghanistan and State-Building
Episode 37: Jennifer Brick Murtazashvili on Afghanistan and State-Building
Sep 17, 2021
Bookstack
Weekly conversations with authors of new and recent books.
Weekly conversations with authors of new and recent books.
Host Richard Aldous is a historian and professor at Bard College, New York, and the author of several books, including Schlesinger: The Imperial Historian, Reagan and Thatcher: The Difficult Relationship, and The Lion and the Unicorn: Gladstone vs. Disraeli.
