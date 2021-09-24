Episode 38: H.R. McMaster on America's future battlegrounds

As his most recent book Battlegrounds comes out in paperback, General H.R. McMaster joins host Richard Aldous for a whirlwind tour of the geostrategic landscape for the United States, and the challenges the country faces in sustaining its commitments abroad.
Sep 24, 2021
