The importance of language cannot be overstated in today’s overheated political climate. To think through how best to navigate the language wars, Professor Harold James joins host Richard Aldous to discuss his new book The War of Words: A Glossary of Globalization.
Episode 39: Harold James on political terminology
Episode 39: Harold James on political terminology
Oct 01, 2021
Bookstack
Weekly conversations with authors of new and recent books.
Host Richard Aldous is a historian and professor at Bard College, New York, and the author of several books, including Schlesinger: The Imperial Historian, Reagan and Thatcher: The Difficult Relationship, and The Lion and the Unicorn: Gladstone vs. Disraeli.Weekly conversations with authors of new and recent books. Host Richard Aldous is a historian and professor at Bard College, New York, and the author of several books, including Schlesinger: The Imperial Historian, Reagan and Thatcher: The Difficult Relationship, and The Lion and the Unicorn: Gladstone vs. Disraeli.
