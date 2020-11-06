Codes of honor. Ethics. Values. The rough-and-tumble of American electoral politics. And the fateful choice of Sarah Palin as VP pick.
Mark Salter, the late Senator John McCain’s speechwriter, aide, and close confidant, joins host Richard Aldous to discuss his new book, The Luckiest Man: Life With John McCain (https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/The-Luckiest-Man/Mark-Salter/9781982120931).
This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.persuasion.community/subscribe
Share this post
Episode 4: Bookstack: Mark Salter on Senator John McCain’s Legacy
www.persuasion.community
Episode 4: Bookstack: Mark Salter on Senator John McCain’s Legacy
Nov 06, 2020
Codes of honor. Ethics. Values. The rough-and-tumble of American electoral politics. And the fateful choice of Sarah Palin as VP pick.
Bookstack
Weekly conversations with authors of new and recent books.
Host Richard Aldous is a historian and professor at Bard College, New York, and the author of several books, including Schlesinger: The Imperial Historian, Reagan and Thatcher: The Difficult Relationship, and The Lion and the Unicorn: Gladstone vs. Disraeli.Weekly conversations with authors of new and recent books. Host Richard Aldous is a historian and professor at Bard College, New York, and the author of several books, including Schlesinger: The Imperial Historian, Reagan and Thatcher: The Difficult Relationship, and The Lion and the Unicorn: Gladstone vs. Disraeli.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes