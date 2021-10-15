Can America bounce back in an era of crisis? Absolutely it can, says Anne-Marie Slaughter, as she joins our host Richard Aldous to discuss her new book Renewal: From Crisis to Transformation in Our Lives, Work, and Politics.
Episode 40: Anne-Marie Slaughter on American renewal
Episode 40: Anne-Marie Slaughter on American renewal
Oct 15, 2021
Biweekly conversations between Richard Aldous, Bard College professor and distinguished historian, and authors on their newest books.
