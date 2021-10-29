Climate change, pandemics, social upheaval, technological change—all these things are uprooting our modern conceptions of what a settled life can and should be. This week, Parag Khanna joins host Richard Aldous to talk about all this and his new book Move: The Forces Uprooting Us.
Episode 42: Parag Khanna on societal upheaval
Episode 42: Parag Khanna on societal upheaval
Oct 29, 2021
Bookstack
Weekly conversations with authors of new and recent books.
Bookstack

Weekly conversations with authors of new and recent books.

Host Richard Aldous is a historian and professor at Bard College, New York, and the author of several books, including Schlesinger: The Imperial Historian, Reagan and Thatcher: The Difficult Relationship, and The Lion and the Unicorn: Gladstone vs. Disraeli.
