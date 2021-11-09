Just because no history is completely determined by one decision does not mean that NATO expansion in the 1990s could not have been handled better. Mary Sarotte, the Marie-Josée and Henry R. Kravis Distinguished Professor of Historical Studies at Johns Hopkins SAIS joins host Richard Aldous to discuss her new book, Not One Inch: America, Russia, and the Making of Post-Cold War Stalemate.
Episode 43: Sarotte on the post-Cold War stalemate
Episode 43: Sarotte on the post-Cold War stalemate
Nov 09, 2021
