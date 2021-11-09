Just because no history is completely determined by one decision does not mean that NATO expansion in the 1990s could not have been handled better. Mary Sarotte, the Marie-Josée and Henry R. Kravis Distinguished Professor of Historical Studies at Johns Hopkins SAIS joins host Richard Aldous to discuss her new book, Not One Inch: America, Russia, and the Making of Post-Cold War Stalemate.
Episode 43: Sarotte on the post-Cold War stalemate
Nov 09, 2021
American Purpose's Bookstack
Weekly conversations with authors of new and recent books.
Host <a href="https://www.bard.edu/faculty/details/?id=2535">Richard Aldous</a> is a historian and professor at Bard College, New York, and the author of several books, including <i><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0393244709/">Schlesinger: The Imperial Historian</a></i>; <i><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0393069001/">Reagan and Thatcher: The Difficult Relationship</a></i>; <i><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0393065707/">The Lion and the Unicorn: Gladstone vs. Disraeli</a></i>.
