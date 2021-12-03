Episode 46: Olivia Williams on the Savoy's glamorous tales

The origins of the luxury hotel and of modern theater, the start of Gilbert and Sullivan’s career, the roots of Oscar Wilde celebrity—Olivia Williams joins host Richard Aldous to discuss her new book, The Secret Life of the Savoy: Glamour and Intrigue at the World’s Most Famous Hotel.
Dec 03, 2021
American Purpose's Bookstack
Weekly conversations with authors of new and recent books.
Host <a href="https://www.bard.edu/faculty/details/?id=2535">Richard Aldous</a> is a historian and professor at Bard College, New York, and the author of several books, including <i><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0393244709/">Schlesinger: The Imperial Historian</a></i>; <i><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0393069001/">Reagan and Thatcher: The Difficult Relationship</a></i>; <i><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0393065707/">The Lion and the Unicorn: Gladstone vs. Disraeli</a></i>.
For more about American Purpose, visit www.americanpurpose.com.
