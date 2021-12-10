As another COVID winter looms, Brendan Borrell joins host Richard Aldous to discuss his new book The First Shots, about the epic, and inspiring scientific and bureaucratic race to find a vaccine and save the world.
Episode 47: Brendan Borrell on the race to the vaccine
Dec 10, 2021
Biweekly conversations between Richard Aldous, Bard College professor and distinguished historian, and authors on their newest books.
