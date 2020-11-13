Conservatism. It arose out of the ashes of the French Revolution. Margaret Thatcher famously denied she was an adherent. And today, it is taking yet another new shape as the world changes at a breathtaking pace.
Edmund Fawcett, a correspondent for The Economist for more than three decades, joins host Richard Aldous to discuss his new book, Conservatism: The Fight for a Tradition, a companion volume to his earlier volume on liberalism.
Episode 5: Edmund Fawcett on "Conservatism"
Nov 13, 2020
Host Richard Aldous is a historian and professor at Bard College, New York, and the author of several books, including Schlesinger: The Imperial Historian, Reagan and Thatcher: The Difficult Relationship, and The Lion and the Unicorn: Gladstone vs. Disraeli.
