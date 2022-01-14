Why study the Great Books? The question is not only out of favor these days, it is rarely even asked any more. Roosevelt Montas joins host Richard Aldous for our fiftieth episode to offer a spirited defense of the tradition, and to talk about his new book, Rescuing Socrates: How the Great Books Changed My Life and Why They Matter For a New Generation.
Episode 50: Roosevelt Montas on the Great Books' enduring value
Episode 50: Roosevelt Montas on the Great Books' enduring value
Jan 14, 2022
Episode 50: Roosevelt Montas on the Great Books' enduring value
Biweekly conversations between Richard Aldous, Bard College professor and distinguished historian, and authors on their newest books.
Episode 50: Roosevelt Montas on the Great Books' enduring value