George Washington was a farmer, first and foremost. Bruce A. Ragsdale joins host Richard Aldous this week to talk about what new perspectives this underexamined fact sheds on Washington as a leader, the early republic, and the role of slavery in American society.
Episode 51: Bruce Ragsdale on Washington and slavery
Jan 21, 2022
Biweekly conversations between Richard Aldous, Bard College professor and distinguished historian, and authors on their newest books.
