What’s it like to be a part of history? With the 50th anniversary of Nixon’s famous trip to China taking place this year, Dwight Chapin joins host Richard Aldous to talk about his new book, The President’s Man: Memoirs of Nixon’s Trusted Aide.
Episode 57: Dwight Chapin on the Nixon White House
Mar 08, 2022
Biweekly conversations between Richard Aldous, Bard College professor and distinguished historian, and authors on their newest books.
