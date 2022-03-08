Persuasion
Episode 57: Dwight Chapin on the Nixon White House
Yascha Mounk
Mar 08, 2022
What’s it like to be a part of history? With the 50th anniversary of Nixon’s famous trip to China taking place this year, Dwight Chapin joins host Richard Aldous to talk about his new book, The President’s Man: Memoirs of Nixon’s Trusted Aide.

Yascha Mounk
