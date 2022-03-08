What’s it like to be a part of history? With the 50th anniversary of Nixon’s famous trip to China taking place this year, Dwight Chapin joins host Richard Aldous to talk about his new book, The President’s Man: Memoirs of Nixon’s Trusted Aide.
Episode 57: Dwight Chapin on the Nixon White House
American Purpose's Bookstack
Weekly conversations with authors of new and recent books.
Host <a href="https://www.bard.edu/faculty/details/?id=2535">Richard Aldous</a> is a historian and professor at Bard College, New York, and the author of several books, including <i><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0393244709/">Schlesinger: The Imperial Historian</a></i>; <i><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0393069001/">Reagan and Thatcher: The Difficult Relationship</a></i>; <i><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0393065707/">The Lion and the Unicorn: Gladstone vs. Disraeli</a></i>.
