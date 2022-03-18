Chris Armstrong joins our host Richard Aldous to talk about how existing governing institutions are failing to address one of our most important natural resources: the oceans. Listen to the conversation, and read Armstrong’s new book, A Blue New Deal: Why We Need a New Politics for the Oceans.
Episode 59: Chris Armstrong on our vital oceans
Episode 59: Chris Armstrong on our vital oceans
Mar 18, 2022
Bookstack
Biweekly conversations between Richard Aldous, Bard College professor and distinguished historian, and authors on their newest books.
