Persuasion
American Purpose's Bookstack
Episode 6: Ian Buruma on America's Special Relationship with the UK
0:00
-31:58

Episode 6: Ian Buruma on America's Special Relationship with the UK

Yascha Mounk
Nov 20, 2020
Share

What’s so special about the special relationship? Was it built on anything more than Winston Churchill’s charisma and cunning? What can we learn about the history of the European project by studying its contours? And is it doomed after Brexit?

Ian Buruma, author, historian, and a professor at Bard College, joins our host Richard Aldous to discuss all this, as well as his new book, The Churchill Complex: The Curse of Being Special, from Winston and FDR to Trump and Brexit.

0 Comments
Persuasion
American Purpose's Bookstack
Weekly conversations with authors of new and recent books.
Host <a href="https://www.bard.edu/faculty/details/?id=2535">Richard Aldous</a> is a historian and professor at Bard College, New York, and the author of several books, including <i><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0393244709/">Schlesinger: The Imperial Historian</a></i>; <i><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0393069001/">Reagan and Thatcher: The Difficult Relationship</a></i>; <i><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/0393065707/">The Lion and the Unicorn: Gladstone vs. Disraeli</a></i>.
For more about American Purpose, visit <a href="http://www.americanpurpose.com">www.americanpurpose.com</a>.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Yascha Mounk
Recent Episodes
Episode 147: Louise Story and Ebony Reed on the Black-White Wealth Gap in America
  Yascha Mounk
Episode 146: Peter S. Goodman on How We Ran Out of Everything
  Yascha Mounk
Episode 145: Michel Paradis on Eisenhower’s Enduring Legacy
  Yascha Mounk
Episode 144: James Davison Hunter on Democracy, Solidarity, and the Future of America
  Yascha Mounk
Episode 143: Sulmaan Wasif Khan on the Taiwan Standoff
  Yascha Mounk
Episode 142: Diana McLain Smith on Bringing Americans Together
  Yascha Mounk
Episode 141: Adriana Carranca on the New Wave of Latin American Missionaries
  Yascha Mounk
Episode 140: David L. Roll on President Harry Truman
  Yascha Mounk