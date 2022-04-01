How does modern authoritarianism work? Daniel Treisman joins host Richard Aldous to talk Putin, Xi, Lee Kwan Yew, and the tools of modern state control—all discussed in his new book, co-authored with Sergei Guriev, Spin Dictators: The Changing Face of Tyranny in the 21st Century.
Episode 61: Guriev and Treisman on the tools of today's tyrants
Episode 61: Guriev and Treisman on the tools of today's tyrants
Apr 01, 2022
Episode 61: Guriev and Treisman on the tools of today's tyrants
