Episode 68: Nelly Lahoud on the bin Laden papers
Episode 68: Nelly Lahoud on the bin Laden papers

Yascha Mounk
Jun 03, 2022
A look into the inner life of a notorious murderer—Nelly Lahoud joins host Richard Aldous to talk about her new book, The Bin Laden Papers: How the Abbottabad Raid Revealed the Truth about Al-Qaeda, Its Leader, and His Family.

Yascha Mounk
