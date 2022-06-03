Episode 68: Nelly Lahoud on the bin Laden papers

A look into the inner life of a notorious murderer—Nelly Lahoud joins host Richard Aldous to talk about her new book, The Bin Laden Papers: How the Abbottabad Raid Revealed the Truth about Al-Qaeda, Its Leader, and His Family.
Jun 03, 2022
