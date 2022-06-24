What we have been doing with China has clearly not been working. How can we course-correct? Renowned Asia scholar Aaron L. Friedberg joins host Richard Aldous to discuss his excellent new book Getting China Wrong.
Share this post
Episode 71: Aaron Friedberg on Getting China Wrong
www.persuasion.community
Episode 71: Aaron Friedberg on Getting China Wrong
Jun 24, 2022
Bookstack
Biweekly conversations between Richard Aldous, Bard College professor and distinguished historian, and authors on their newest books.Biweekly conversations between Richard Aldous, Bard College professor and distinguished historian, and authors on their newest books.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Episode 71: Aaron Friedberg on Getting China Wrong