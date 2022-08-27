Persuasion
Episode 77: Michael Mandelbaum on American Foreign Policy
Episode 77: Michael Mandelbaum on American Foreign Policy

Yascha Mounk
Aug 27, 2022
What’s the future of American power look like? To answer the question, Richard Aldous asked Michael Mandelbaum, author of the new book The Four Ages of American Foreign Policy, to look at how America came to be the power it is today.

