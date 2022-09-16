Misogyny in politics is as old as politics itself. But is there hope for progress? Eleanor Herman, author of Off With Her Head: Three Thousand Years of Demonizing Women in Power, joins host Richard Aldous to talk about her new book.
Episode 79: Eleanor Herman and the Demonization of Women in Power
Episode 79: Eleanor Herman and the Demonization of Women in Power
Episode 79: Eleanor Herman and the Demonization of Women in Power
Bookstack
Biweekly conversations between Richard Aldous, Bard College professor and distinguished historian, and authors on their newest books.Biweekly conversations between Richard Aldous, Bard College professor and distinguished historian, and authors on their newest books.
