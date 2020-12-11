Is the America we have today, the America that elected Donald Trump and is still struggling to move on from his term in office, the country our Founding Fathers envisioned? And just what is it that this illustrious group really thought they were building?
Pulitzer Prize winning author Thomas E. Ricks joins host Richard Aldous to discuss his new book, First Principles: What America’s Founders Learned from the Greeks and Romans and How That Shaped Our Country.
This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.persuasion.community/subscribe
Share this post
Episode 8: Thomas E. Ricks on First Principles: What America’s Founders Learned from the Greeks and Romans and How That Shaped Our Country
www.persuasion.community
1×
0:00
-28:09
Episode 8: Thomas E. Ricks on First Principles: What America’s Founders Learned from the Greeks and Romans and How That Shaped Our Country
Dec 11, 2020
Is the America we have today, the America that elected Donald Trump and is still struggling to move on from his term in office, the country our Founding Fathers envisioned? And just what is it that this illustrious group really thought they were building?
Bookstack
Weekly conversations with authors of new and recent books.
Host Richard Aldous is a historian and professor at Bard College, New York, and the author of several books, including Schlesinger: The Imperial Historian, Reagan and Thatcher: The Difficult Relationship, and The Lion and the Unicorn: Gladstone vs. Disraeli.Weekly conversations with authors of new and recent books. Host Richard Aldous is a historian and professor at Bard College, New York, and the author of several books, including Schlesinger: The Imperial Historian, Reagan and Thatcher: The Difficult Relationship, and The Lion and the Unicorn: Gladstone vs. Disraeli.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes