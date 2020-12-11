Episode 8: Thomas E. Ricks on First Principles: What America’s Founders Learned from the Greeks and Romans and How That Shaped Our Country

Is the America we have today, the America that elected Donald Trump and is still struggling to move on from his term in office, the country our Founding Fathers envisioned? And just what is it that this illustrious group really thought they were building?

Pulitzer Prize winning author Thomas E. Ricks joins host Richard Aldous to discuss his new book, First Principles: What America’s Founders Learned from the Greeks and Romans and How That Shaped Our Country.