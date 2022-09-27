Episode 80: Walter Russell Mead on the American-Israeli Relationship

Why has Israel played such a foundational role not only in American foreign policy, but in how America sees the world? Walter Russell Mead joins host Richard Aldous to talk about his new book The Arc of a Covenant: The United States, Israel, and the Fate of the Jewish People.
Sep 27, 2022
