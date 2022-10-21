Former Barack Obama speechwriter Cody Keenan joins Richard to discuss the ten crucial days that marked Obama’s presidency and how he played a part in telling the story of America in his new book, Grace: President Obama and Ten Days in the Battle for America (https://www.harpercollins.com/products/grace-cody-keenan?variant=39970831597602).
Episode 82: Cody Keenan on the Ten Days that Defined Obama's Presidency
Episode 82: Cody Keenan on the Ten Days that Defined Obama's Presidency
Oct 21, 2022
Bookstack
Weekly conversations with authors of new and recent books.
Bookstack

Weekly conversations with authors of new and recent books.

Host Richard Aldous is a historian and professor at Bard College, New York, and the author of several books, including Schlesinger: The Imperial Historian, Reagan and Thatcher: The Difficult Relationship, and The Lion and the Unicorn: Gladstone vs. Disraeli.
